OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are battling flames at a northwest Oklahoma City home Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 1500 block of NW 16th St. around 2:30 p.m.

Officials are unclear what started this fire but initial reports indicate this home is under remodel.

It is unclear if anyone was inside or if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.