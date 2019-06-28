Friends, family remember man following suspicious death

EDMOND, Okla. – A body was found inside an Edmond home after the victim’s friends filed a missing person’s report.

Police have not officially released the victim’s name, as they are waiting on the Medical Examiner’s office to positively identify the body.

However, friends and family tell News 4 the victim is 24-year-old Sawyer English and add his body was left to decompose for days.

“Oh I am just torn to shreds on the inside,” Jake Storey said. “It’s like bad.”

Sawyer English was found shot dead inside an Edmond home on 1st Street.

“It’s really just a shame,” Storey said.

Police say his body had been there for nearly a week.

“There’s a lot of remorse here,” Storey said. “A lot of missing.”

The 24-year-old was reported missing by his co-workers after not showing up for work.

“He was scheduled for Monday,” Storey said. “Last heard from him Sunday.”

On Thursday, police went to check on English already seeing signs of trouble from the moment they arrived.

Officers found what looks to be a bullet hole in a shattered window, and then they found English’s decomposed body.

Investigators were told to wear masks and shoe covers while on scene.

The home’s landlord says the air conditioning wasn’t on and English’s body was near a sunny window.

The stench grew for days while smothering the Edmond street.

A number of neighbors even telling News 4 they heard at least one gunshot on Sunday.

“We questioned it, was it a gunshot or fireworks?” neighbor Cathryne Schmitz said.

All questions were squashed when Sawyer’s father Mitch English, a former Oklahoma City television anchor, posted a lengthy message on Facebook reading,

“I’ll never understand it. Why someone took you away from this world but I will always have you with me.”

Now, a grieving dad is left with a growing mystery to find out who is responsible and why.

“I pray the cops get to him so he can serve time like he properly deserves,” Storey said.

Friends and family are holding a balloon release for Sawyer Saturday at the vape shop in Edmond he worked at.