Hundreds of items abandoned in state treasurer’s office vault sold at auction

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahomans were on a treasure hunt Friday during a special auction.

About 600 safe deposit boxes filled with everything from money to memorabilia to jewelry, went up for auction.

The Oklahoma State Treasurer's Office is moving out of the Capitol for an extended period of time due to construction.

They decided to auction the unclaimed boxes since there isn't enough room in their vault.

However, the proceeds will be held in trust for the rightful owners if and when they come forward.

On July 1, 2000, the State Treasurer assumed responsibility for the state’s Unclaimed Property Program.

Every state has an unclaimed property program.

The purpose of these programs is to return unclaimed property to rightful owners. Unclaimed property includes everything from jewelry, stock certificates, coin collections, and cash.

Property is considered unclaimed when there is a lack of activity generated by the rightful owner of the property.

Evidence of this inactivity includes failure to cash a check, the return of a check or correspondence by the Post Office as undeliverable, or the absence of any communication from the owner.

If the property remains unclaimed for a certain number of years set by statute, it is considered abandoned and must be reported to the state's unclaimed property program.

Unclaimed Property in Oklahoma is listed on reports published twice each year in newspapers and is now available here: Search For Unclaimed Property.

The Uniform Unclaimed Property Act is located in the Oklahoma Statutes at Title 60, section 651 et seq. You may access these FREE OF CHARGE at Oklahoma Supreme Court Network ( www.oscn.net) or through the Legislative Service Bureau ( www.lsb.state.ok.us).

You can complete the PDF Inquiry Form online but you must print it off, sign it and then send it to Oklahoma State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Division at 2300 N Lincoln Blvd, Room 217 Oklahoma City, OK 73105.