“It was just a terrible accident,” Man dies after driving off interstate, crashing into home

PURCELL, Okla. – Investigators say a man is dead after he drove off of I-35 and crashed into a mobile home several hundred feet away from the highway.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a home near I-35, just south of Purcell.

"It was just a terrible accident," Pauline Halsey told News 4.

That accident, which happened a few doors down from Halsey’s home, turned deadly.

The driver of a car that crashed into a mobile home, 66-year-old Lawrence Harvey Williams, was pinned inside his car for more than three hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Saw lights and everything down here and I didn't know what had happened,” Halsey said.

OHP troopers said for an unknown reason, Williams veered off I-35 and traveled several hundred feet, narrowly missing two stone walls and a tree, and then crashed into the home.

"Regarding his collision, they have marked it as apparently normal. So, that's typically what we would see if we're not suspecting any alcohol or drug-related things,” Lt. Kera Philippi, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said.

Neighbors like Halsey are left wondering what caused him to drive off the interstate.

"He must have gone to sleep or something,” Halsey said.

Thankfully, everyone inside the home is OK.

They wouldn’t go on camera, but the homeowners told News 4 on scene that this isn’t a first. A loose tire from a semi-truck once tumbled down to their property and destroyed their truck.

"They go really fast down through there and I've just wondered sometimes if something like this would happen,” Halsey said. "I'm glad it didn't happen up closer to my house."

According to OHP officials, Williams was wearing a seatbelt.

What caused him to drive off I-35 is still under investigation.