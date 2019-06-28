× Nowata County mother arrested for daughter’s murder

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – A mother in Nowata County has been arrested for her daughter’s murder months after the former sheriff said the girl’s death was an accident.

In October of 2018, news outlets in the area received a press release from the Nowata County Sheriff’s Department regarding the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl.

In the press release, then-Nowata County Sheriff Kenny Freeman stated his disdain for the news media, and said that the girl’s death was “an accident” and that it was “not disputable.”

Now, investigators say the girl’s mother has been arrested for murder.

On Thursday, Amanda Moffett was charged with first-degree murder with deliberate intent.

Details of the crime have not been released, but officials say the 16-year-old girl was shot multiple times.