Oklahoma astronaut’s ashes make final trip to space

OKEMAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma astronaut’s final resting place will be among the stars.

Bill Pogue was born in Okemah and lived part of his life in Sand Springs. He served in the Air Force and went to work with NASA in the 1960s.

During his time with the space agency, Pogue and his team spent four months in space, which was the longest of any mission at the time. During his time orbiting the Earth, he studied the long-term effects of zero gravity.

“NASA would measure the condition of their joints, their food intake, weight fluctuations, sort of logistical things like that,” Alex London, with the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, told FOX 23.

In his obituary, PBS wrote:

“William Pogue was an astronaut whose openness and candor subverted the traditional image of the stoic NASA hero. Pogue favored a regular-guy approach. He was one of the very few astronauts to ever go on strike – while in orbit – after his busy schedule prevented him from taking time to contemplate the beauty outside of the spacecraft, to “look out the window and think.” Pogue also spoke openly about the less glamorous realities of space travel, and wrote a children’s book entitled “How Do You Go To the Bathroom in Space?” His down-to-earth demeanor caused one writer to deem him ‘the earthiest of all the astronauts.'”

Although Pogue died in 2014, his loved ones wanted to make sure that he got one last trip to space.

This week, Pogue’s ashes were put on a spacecraft and launched as part of a Celestis Memorial Spaceflight.