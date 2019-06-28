Oklahoma baker competing on Food Network show stops by News 4, wait until you see her creations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Tiphani Anderson from Midwest City is a baking star.

Her hobby has grown to an in-home business, "Tiphani's Cakery," and now to an invitation from the Food Network.

She's competing in the "Cupcake Championship" and hoping for a $10,000 payday!

We are thrilled to have Tiphani in the studio today to talk about her talents.

‘Cupcake Championship’ will premiere on July 1 on the Food Network.

However, Anderson’s episode will air July 22 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

In Anderson’s episode, the bakers are tasked with creating detailed pet designs on their cupcakes. Three bakers will then move on to the final round, where the challenge is to create savory food imposters out of cupcakes. The bakers will need to fool the judges’ eyes into thinking they’re eating a different cuisine.

Someday soon, Anderson hopes to have her own storefront bakery for customers to visit.

Family members tell News 4 that Anderson’s family is growing. After getting married to an Oklahoma City police officer in August, Anderson is now expecting a little girl next month.