One person killed after crashing into mobile home in Purcell

Posted 6:09 am, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15AM, June 28, 2019

PURCELL, Okla. – Authorities say one person was killed after crashing into a mobile home in McClain County.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident near 9th St. in Purcell.

Police say a driver traveling on I-35 lost control of their car and drove into a mobile home along 9th St. Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was home at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.