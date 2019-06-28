× One person killed after crashing into mobile home in Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. – Authorities say one person was killed after crashing into a mobile home in McClain County.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident near 9th St. in Purcell.

Police say a driver traveling on I-35 lost control of their car and drove into a mobile home along 9th St. Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was home at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.