Police continue suspicious death investigation; family, landlord confirm victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Edmond Police are still waiting on the medical examiner to ID the victim from Thursday's suspicious death in Edmond, but family and the landlord have confirmed to News 4 the victim's identity.

On a welfare check Thursday afternoon, Edmond police found 24-year-old Sawyer English dead inside this home.

They say the manner of death was clearly not of natural causes.

That's a terrifying thought for Cathryne Schmitz who lives three houses down.

"Very, we`ve been here 20 years, never had any problem," Schmitz told New 4. "Like I said, the kids, we`ve got kids going up and down this street all day long."

You can clearly see a bullet hole in a window on the side of the house.

Several neighbors believe they heard that shot fired Sunday night.

"We were inside and we heard a shot. My neighbor heard a shot as well. I told my husband we had someone shooting off fireworks down here," Schmitz said. "I said was that a firework, he said it was probably a firework, I said no that was too loud. You could feel it, it was a big, big boom."

The landlord of the house told News 4 he spoke with Sawyer last week and everything seemed fine. He also said Sawyer was a nice person that kept mostly to himself.

Police say the original caller told them they had not had contact with Sawyer since Monday.

Police are not releasing any information into the nature of death at this time because it's an ongoing investigation.