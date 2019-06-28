Some roads in Logan County still causing problems for residents after spring’s heavy rainfall

GUTHRIE, Okla. – This spring’s rains are still causing problems for some residents in rural Logan County; one family even claiming to, at times, be prisoners in their own home.

“My biggest fear or my biggest dread would be that he would need some medical attention and not be able to get it. Those seconds or minutes could cost him his life potentially,” said Jacob Baccus, who says the roads to his parents’ home have been ruined by the rains.

Baccus’ parents live near East Prairie Grove and South Henney. The road recently looking more like a mud pile thanks to heavy rainfall.

While it’s started to dry out, large ruts and mounds of dirt are still causing problems.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s causing me sleepless nights. I can’t imagine for my folks how stressful it is for them as well,” Baccus said.

Baccus’s father was recently diagnosed with two different types of cancer. The roads at their worst making it nearly impossible to get to doctor’s appointments. He said he contacted District 2 County Commissioner Mike Pearson in hopes of getting the road smoothed out.

“He gave me the suggestion of ‘my parents should buy a 4-wheel drive vehicle.’ My parents both drive 2-wheel drive sedans and they can’t afford to buy new vehicles, especially while they’re paying for this expensive medical care,” Baccus said.

We called Pearson ourselves and asked him the plans for the road. He sais the work that has been done recently is only the beginning.

“Patience is a requirement,” Pearson said. “I do believe that while I’m the county commissioner I believe that that road is now stable enough that no disaster such as what just occurred will cause that road to have major issues.”

The county is also working to fix other roads in the area, leaving Baccus and his parents to wait.

“I’m not saying the commissioner has to come out and pave the road. I’m not saying anything like that. I just want peace of mind to know that this road is going to hold up just like all the other dirt roads in this county,” Baccus said.

Commissioner Pearson said he hopes if everything says dry, the roads should be cleaned up and smoothed out in the coming weeks.