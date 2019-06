× Tatanka Music Fest 2019

STROUD, Okla.- You have the chance to experience an all-day live music event near Stroud.

The Tatanka Music Fest is going to be a day of country music and other activities.

The Tatanka Ranch is just outside of Stroud and will host the event on June 30.

View the lineup here.

Ticket prices here

Be sure to stop and meet KFOR’s Joleen Chaney and see the 4WarnStorm Team’s Interceptor, and Air Comfort Solutions Chopper4.