Third arrest made in connection to Creek County man’s murder

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities now have a third man in custody in connection to a Creek County man’s murder, who was found in flood waters outside of Mannford on May 30.

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation determined the man had been the victim of a homicide and identified the victim as 37-year-old Sean Michael Henderson.

Andrew Ray Johnson, 56, was arrested last night in Tulsa and booked into the Creek County Jail. He is facing one count of Accessory to Murder in the First Degree.

Earlier this month, 63-year-old Paul Carrier and 45-year-old David Davidson were arrested and charged with Murder in the First Degree.

Agents say Henderson went to Johnson’s residence, where Carrier was living and got into an argument with Carrier.

Carrier shot Henderson in the backyard of the residence, killing him.

Carrier and Davidson then disposed of Henderson’s body.