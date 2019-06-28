‘Tribute to Liberty’ brings family-friendly event to Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A family-friendly event welcomes residents around the metro to enjoy food trucks, fireworks and live performances in celebration of the 4th of July.

Midwest City’s annual ‘Tribute to Liberty’ celebration will take place on July 4 in Joe B. Barnes Regional Park beginning at 6 p.m.

Families are welcome to bring picnic dinners, blankets and lawn chairs. Also, a variety of food trucks will be at the event.

Activities for children include yard games, face painting, a patriotic photo-op and a chance to meet Captain America.

Local singer and songwriter Stephen Salewon will entertain crowds beginning at 6 p.m.

This year, families can also enter their dogs in the ‘Patriotic Pups Fashion Show and Contest,’ which begins at 7:30 p.m. The contest is scheduled early in the evening so the dogs can be taken back home prior to the fireworks show.

Following the fashion show for dogs, Mayor Matt Dukes will welcome visitors and recognize veterans and active duty military members.

Dr. Irv Wagoner’s Concert Band will begin performing at 8:30 p.m. The concert band will present a big band salute to veterans as well as honor current enlisted men and women by playing the armed forces hymns.

The event concludes with a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.