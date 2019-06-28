Tulsa Zoo sparks discussion about plastic pollution with new art exhibit

TULSA, Okla. – A local zoo is hoping to get people talking about the environment with a new art project.

The Tulsa Zoo is kicking off a new exhibit called “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea” from June 29 through Jan. 5.

Visitors will be able to view 11 colorful, larger-than-life sculptures of aquatic animals on display throughout the zoo. However, these sculptures are not just any piece of art.

All of the sculptures are made entirely of plastic debris collected from beaches. Organizers say they hope the exhibit shows the impacts of plastic pollution on oceans, waterways and wildlife.