× 911 has received 18 heat-related calls since Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Since EMSA issued the Heat Alert Thursday, 18 people have called 911 suffering heat-related emergencies.

Just today, EMSA paramedics have responded to eight heat-related calls.

Four of those patients were transported to local ERs.

EMSA is urging citizens to plan ahead before going outdoors.

Take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time. Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed.

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

PRE-HYDRATION is key to preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

The OKC Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures drop significantly.