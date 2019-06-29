× Isaac Likekele Shines In International Debut

Oklahoma State sophomore guard Isaac Likekele is one of four Cowboys to suit up for the under 19 Team USA basketball team. The three others to do that won gold. Likekele had a golden performance in his debut.

Likekele poured in nine points, eight assists (which was a game high), and added five steals (another game high) and a blocked shot. An incredible showing for his first international action. He did it in 23 minutes of action.

The USA steamrolled New Zealand 111-93. The stars and stripes square off with Lithuania on Sunday morning.