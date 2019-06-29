ODOC searching for fugitive who walked away during church

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center inmate who walked away from church service Aug. 17 and has not been located since.

Christine R. Palmer, 37, was serving a six-year sentence out of Jackson County for false impersonation.

She has served multiple stints with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections since 2007 for drug possession, pawning stolen goods, forgery and escape.

Palmer is described as white, 5″ 5′ tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aliases include “Christina Ellis” and “Christina Ellis-Palmer.”

She has many tattoos including tattoos of a mushroom, star, and flower on her neck, as well as “CL” and “Palmer” on her left wrist.

The public should not approach Palmer or attempt to apprehend her. Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.