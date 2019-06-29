× Officials offering up to $1,000 to help locate stolen petroglyph

RIDGECREST, CA (KERO) — The Bureau of Land Management Ridgecrest Field Office is offering up to $1,000 to anyone who can help locate The Sunburst Petroglyph that was reportedly stolen from the El Paso Mountains.

Officials say they are looking for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing the petroglyph.

If you have any info regarding the reported theft, officials are urging you to call 1-800-782-7463.