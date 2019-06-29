OSU Police warn citizens of phone scam

OSUPD Chief Leon Jones told KJRH some calls have told the victim to go to the police department, where an officer would be waiting to talk with them about an outstanding warrant.

Other callers tell the victim that their name has come up in a drug investigation.

One scammer even requested inappropriate photos from a victim.

“These fraudulent messages and calls are part of a larger body of crime where an individual impersonates a representative of law enforcement or government agency in an effort to obtain money, gift cards or personal information,” Jones told KJRH. “No one would receive a call from the OSUPD regarding warrants or the collection of money.”

If you receive a fraudulent call, contact police.