“We’ll carry his spirit with us,” Memorial balloon release held for man following suspicious death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Dozens of Sawyer English’s friends gathered at the Edmond vape shop where he worked on Saturday for a balloon release in his memory.

Police found Sawyer dead inside his home on Thursday, and the day his death was “clearly not of natural causes.”

Sawyer’s boss John Losoncy says this is the least they could do.

“We`re here to celebrate the life of a beautiful young man,” Losoncy said. “Edmond`s lost a wonderful young man, but at the same time we`ll carry his spirit with us.”

Losoncy said a few words to the crowd, led a prayer, then everyone let their balloons go.

Many shouted “we love you Sawyer” as they let them go.

His friends say if you knew nothing else about Sawyer, seeing this many people show up to say goodbye tells you enough.

“That explains it all. It's like nothing else needs to be said at that point. Just the sheer amount of love. He has people out of Florida and Arkansas that wish they could be here but can't,” Sawyer’s friend and coworker Jake Stormy said. “This is a small, small percentage of the people that actually know and love Sawyer.”

After the balloon release, everyone lined up to light a candle at the memory board, and say their final goodbye to a young man who made an impact on everyone he came across in his short 24 years.

“He was such like, he just wanted everyone to succeed and be at the top with him,” Sawyer’s friend Haleigh Dean said. “He was just doing so good, and it`s like why? Why him?”