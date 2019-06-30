× Alleged drunk driver taken to jail following wrong-way, head-on crash in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An alleged drunk driver is believed to have caused a head-on crash with a semi, while going down the wrong way on the interstate, in southeast Oklahoma City.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at SE 15th St. and I-35.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was heading north in the southbound lanes of I-35 when he crashed head-on into a semi.

A third vehicle on the roadway also got clipped in the crash.

OHP officials say no one was seriously injured, and the driver was taken to jail.

No other details have been released.