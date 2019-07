Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How far would you be willing to go to chase success?

For, Norman High senior football player, Cole Thompson it's about 30 miles, and the journey's paid off.

The teenager transferred from Putnam City West High School to Norman, and success has followed him ever since.

Thompson decided to follow his former P.C. West head coach Rocky Martin to Norman, and it led to a college commitment to Oklahoma State.

Check out our Nate Feken's story to get the full details on the unique journey.