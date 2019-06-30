Country music fans get loud for Tatanka Music Fest

STROUD, Okla. – A large crowd of country music fans enjoyed the inaugural Tatanka Music Fest at Tatanka Ranch near Stroud.

The country music event hosted by 101.9 The Twister Radio featured music from Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Morgan Evans and other country music stars over the weekend.

News 4’s Joleen Chaney was on-hand to meet and greet concert goers and Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4’s Mason Dunn and Interceptor 4 were there, too.

The weather may have been hot, but the music was hotter!