Data: Oklahoma Highway Patrol sees drop in tickets, warnings

Posted 11:25 am, June 30, 2019

TULSA, Okla. – Data shows the number of tickets written by Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers continues to fall after the agency lifted a cost-saving measure capping how many miles troopers can drive each shift.

The Tulsa World’s analysis of state ticket data shows troopers wrote nearly 165,840 tickets last year. It’s about 25% fewer tickets than 2016, when a 100-mile-per-shift driving limit was imposed on troopers.

The cap was canceled six months later.

Data shows the number of written warnings also continues to drop.

The patrol declined to comment. The agency’s leader, Col. Michael Harrell, released a statement citing weather, construction and traffic among many reasons for the ticket and warning slowdown.

Harrell says the 100-mile limit would only have affected the number of tickets issued during the six months it was implemented.

