× ESPN: Kevin Durant to sign with Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant’s next chapter is that he’ll reportedly leave the Golden State Warriors and join the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Durant will join the Nets despite him suffering a torn Achillies tendon in the NBA Finals. Woj adds that Durant will team up with guard Kyrie Irving and center DeAndre Jordan.

The report also adds that Durant will sign a four year deal worth 164 million dollars while Irving’s deal is four years, 141 million.

KD will officially announce his intentions on Instagram at 6pm central time on his company, the boardroom’s account. The site can be found here https://www.instagram.com/theboardroom/