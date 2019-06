WATTS, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a body was found along the Illinois River in eastern Oklahoma over the weekend.

According to the Grand River Dam Police Department, a group of floaters discovered the body Saturday morning, west of Highway 59 over the river, near Watts, Oklahoma.

KJRH reports the body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Grand River Dam Authority are investigating the incident.