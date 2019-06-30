“It’s like our little hidden secret,” Bricktown Canal celebrates 20 years

OKLAHOMA CITY – 20 years after opening the Bricktown Canal, it’s still a big draw for downtown Oklahoma City.

“We’re out here partying like it’s 1999,” said Holly Hoyler of Downtown OKC.

A big party was the name of the game downtown over the weekend as Bricktown celebrated 20 years of the canal with art, music, food and, of course, taxi rides.

“It’s beautiful, it’s a great place to just come and hang out for a day,” said Jonathan Bolton of Yukon.

But, the canal hasn’t always been this way. It hasn’t always been there.

“It’s changed, it’s changed a lot. It was just a big ditch, it was a big ghost town. It’s so cool to come and see how much it has changed,” said Ardi Jones of OKC.

The canal was part of the original MAPS initiative – the one-cent sales tax funding its construction.

“It was a renaissance, not just for Bricktown, but for our city when the people decided to invest in OKC and that they wanted to create this canal,” said Hoyler.

20 years later – the taxi rides are still the big draw. The view from the boats is a little different now than it was in 1999 as so much has been built up along the canal. The discounted rides on Saturday created long lines to get on the water.

“It’s just amazing what the canal has done for this city and this town, and great things and brought the Thunder here,” said Bolton.

“When my friends from California come, they can’t believe it’s right in the middle. It’s like our little hidden secret, it’s pretty cool,” said Jones.