× Moore man dies after being pulled from Gulf of Mexico

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – An Oklahoma man died after he was pulled from waters while on vacation with his wife in Florida earlier this month.

According to a report from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, officials responded to an area in Panama City Beach on June 20, at around 1:40 p.m., in reference to a drowning swimmer in distress.

When officials arrived, they found a woman several yards out in the water being pulled to shore by citizens and man also being pulled out of the water.

A woman started performing CPR on the man and a deputy took over until paramedics arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the man, James Fugate, 53, of Moore, was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of the incident.

His wife was alert and conscious before being taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

The report states the couple was in an area of water near Double Reg Flags.