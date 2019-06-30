× Officials investigating cause of fire at NW Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters battled an apartment fire on the city’s northwest side over the weekend.

Crews responded to the Village at Stratford Apartments near Penn and Memorial just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Smoke could be seen coming from the windows of two units and flames were coming from a breezeway.

Officials told News 4 two children were inside but made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Surrounding units were evacuated while crews battled the blaze.

There were no injuries, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.