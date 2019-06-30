OHP: Man drowns in Lake Murray

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man drowned in Lake Murray over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, just after 7:45 p.m., near Group Camp 2, at Lake Murray.

According to a trooper’s report, 34-year-old Stephen Maxwell, of Ardmore, jumped off the swim deck of a stopped boat in the water when he started to struggle.

Officials say a witness saw Maxwell and tried to rescue him, but was not successful.

Maxwell’s body was discovered at around 8 a.m. Sunday with side scan sonar and recovered by the OHP Dive Team less than an hour later in approximately 26 feet of water.

