Oklahoma astronaut’s ashes launched into space

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma astronaut made one final trip to space after his ashes were launched aboard a spacecraft as a tribute to his legacy.

Bill Pogue was born in Okemah in 1930 but grew up in Sand Springs.

He started a career in the Air Force before being hired by NASA in 1966.

During his time at NASA, he was a part of the Skylab mission, NASA’s first space mission, and spent four months in space to research the effects of zero gravity long term.

“NASA would measure the condition of their joints, their food intake, weight fluctuations, sort of logistical things like that,” Alex London, Collections Manager at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, told FOX 23.

Pogue died in 2014.

Last week, Pogue’s ashes went aboard a SpaceX rocket called Falcon Heavy, which launched them into space.

There is an exhibit at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum dedicated to Pogue’s legacy.

“It’s a great reminder that you, too, can be a part of something because you have similar roots as Bill Pogue,” London said.