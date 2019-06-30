Oklahoma family devastated after late son’s customized truck stolen, totaled

HARRAH, Okla. – A Harrah family still mourning the loss of their son was hit with another punch after a thief stole their late son’s customized truck.

They spent years decking it out in his memory after he was killed while serving in Iraq.

“This was the last piece that was his,” said Kory Thompson, father of Corporal Michael E. Thompson.

Michael had the truck for less than a year before he was killed while serving in Iraq.

“It was devastating,” Kory said.

After his death, Kory decided to make his son’s truck something special.

“I want to make a rolling tribute to him,” he told News 4.

The truck was customized from front to back and covered in red, white and blue.

“The tailgate really tells the whole story of the truck: ‘All gave some, some gave all,'” said Kory.

But, Kory’s heart sunk once again when the truck of his late son recently went missing from the driveway.

“It usually stays in the shed out there, but we had moved it out because we’re moving,” he said.

Not long after Kory reported it stolen, officers called him back with devastating news.

“I knew it was probably going to be bad because it was a rollover, because the cop said it was a rollover,” Kory said.

It was found crashed out in a ditch – totaled.

“I could never get rid of it,” Kory said. “What it is right now, it will never be again.”

The family is hoping to fix the truck, but say it won’t be cheap.

“My vision is for it to be on the road again,” Kory said. “But just as a tribute, as tribute to all veterans and especially those that gave all and the families that gave all.”

Kory hopes the makeover will not only pay tribute to Michael, but to all of the veterans and their families.

“He was a great person, he was a great patriot,” Kory said. “He loved his state, he loved his county. He loved his country. He was a great American and we need more of that in this world today.”

If you would like to help the Thompson family with the body shop bill, click here.