Shooting in Bricktown leaves one injured; suspect still on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Bricktown over the weekend.

Police responded to a shots fired call at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Reno and Mickey Mantle Drive.

Officers say the victim was shot once, and the suspect took off running after the shooting.

Witnesses say the scene was chaotic when people were walking by and heard the gunshots.

“And as we’re about halfway down, next [thing] you know, we hear about seven or eight gunshots go off right away,” said witness Austin Pullin. “There was definitely more than one gunshot too because they were just so repetitively together. So it was just really kind of happening all fast, you know, so everyone started running again. It was really big panic.”

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the only description for the suspect was a black male in a gray hoodie and jeans. The suspect is still on the run.