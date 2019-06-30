Stars and Stripes River Festival kicks off 4th of July early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Stars and Stripes River Festival kicked off bright and early Saturday in the Boathouse District. Despite the heat, visitors were ready to hit the water.

“We paddled our little hearts out,” said Ashley with the Love’s corporate team.

It was a hot and busy day on the Oklahoma River.

“Throughout the day, we’ve had people doing all of our adventures. So, we have the sky trail and zip line and, of course, white water rafting. And on the river, we have the regatta. A race going on,” said Elizabeth Laurent, OKC Boathouse Foundation Chief Marketing Officer.

There are also other water races, like whitewater rafting, kayaks and dragon boats.

Hundreds taking advantage of the sunny and clear skies to show off their skills on the water.

“I’m pretty athletic,” said Josh Gillespi, who came out with friends.

“We made our course. We did all the course successfully. We hit all three gates, which is a big deal,” said the Love’s corporate team.

The theme was Fourth of July, with food trucks and live music from the “Summer Music Series.”

OKC Animal Welfare even getting in on the action with free adoptions.

The event targeted family fun for everyone.

“It’s a great way for kids to try things they’ve never tried before. For adults to try things they’ve never tried before. And have those, kind of, belly laughs that you don’t do very often,” Laurent said.

Riversport Adventures will also be open all day on the 4th of July, with an official 4th Fest beginning at 4 o’clock, then finishing off the night with a fireworks show.