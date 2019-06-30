Thunder Add Muscala, Have Questions on Noel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a wild night for the Oklahoma City Thunder as free agency started. It was initially reported by Adrian Wojnarowski that the Thunder were going to welcome back Nerlens Noel. However, something strange happened along the way. No terms of the deal were announced.

Shortly after that, Nerlens Noel posted a cryptic message to his Instagram account.

A couple of hours later, Woj reported that Noel had backtracked.

While the two sides do work out a deal, the Thunder did make another move. OKC added stretch four Mike Muscala, a free agent from Philadelphia. Muscala provides depth from three which the Thunder needed to address this off-season. Muscala is a 36.5 percent three point shooter for his career. Deals can't become official until July 6th when the new league year begins.