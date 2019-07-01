$5,000 reward offered for information in 42-year-old cold case

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. – Although it’s been over 40 years since an Oklahoma man disappeared, authorities are still searching for clues related to his case.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that it was offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help agents solve the 1977 disappearance of Ronnie Odell Davis.

Davis was last seen at his horse corral near Swink on Aug. 24, 1977. Neither he nor his 1975 Ford XLT have ever been located.

Several days after his disappearance, OSBI agents were asked to help with the investigation.

Over the course of the 42-year investigation, officials have interviewed and investigated various leads. However, nothing has ever led them to Davis.

If you know anything about Davis’ disappearance or where his remains are located, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.