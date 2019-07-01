× Businesses collecting donations to provide bikes for children at Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thinking back to the summers of your childhood, you may remember spending a lot of time on your bicycle.

Now, a local organization is hoping to make sure that all children are able to have those kinds of memories.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma Women’s Auxiliary is kicking off its 14th annual Buck$ 4 Bikes fundraiser in July for Cleveland and Oklahoma counties in anticipation of Christmas.

The Buck$ 4 Bikes program raises funds to purchase bikes in support of The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma’s Angel Tree program.

“This annual fundraiser is more than just raising funds for bicycles,” said D’Anna Pulliam, Buck$ 4 Bikes committee chair. “It is about making a child’s Christmas wish come true. I am also extremely pleased that FedEx has confirmed free delivery once again this year of bicycles and our friends at Oklahoma Bicycle Society will be providing a new helmet for each bike purchased.”

Over 100 countertop red kettles have been distributed to area businesses in order to collect donations for the program.

“In 2018, 1,403 children wished for a bike and 1,403 received one thanks to the generosity of Central Oklahomans,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander. “It is so heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from the community whether it be donating funds or helping to assemble over 1,000 bikes at Christmas.”

Donations may be made by visiting one of the area businesses below by August 1st:

ADG Architecture

Advance Chiropractic

Advantage Bank – both locations

Alray’s Cleaners

Al’s Bicycle – N. MacArthur location

Arvest Bank – all locations in Oklahoma & Cleveland Counties

BancFirst – Sunnylane location

BancFirst – Sooner Road location

BancFirst – Jones location

BancFirst – NE 23 rd location

location Bandana Reds Diner

Beauty Mark Salon

Celestial Cycles

Coffee Slingers

Cuppies & Joe

Del Rancho – NE 10 th location

location Feller-Snider Law Office

First Bethany Bank – both locations

First National Bank – All locations in Oklahoma & Cleveland Counties

Fox Pools

Game HQ

Ginger’s Tag

Greenway Plaza Tag

H&H Gun Range & Café

Heritage Lanes Bowling Center

Homeland – NW 122 nd location only

location only Jasco

J’s Hallmark – all locations in Oklahoma & Cleveland Counties

Maccini Construction

MWC YMCA

Napoleon Deli

Old Dominion Freight Lines

Pace Butler Corporation

Paris Plaza 66

Platinum Beauty Salon

Pro Bikes

Quail Creek Bank

Quail Tag Agency

RCB Bank – N. Broadway & N. Western locations only

Schlegel Bikes

Stitch

Swiss Cleaners – all locations

The Blue Bean

The Buzz Coffee shop

Tilted Tulip Boutique

Tinker Tag Agency

Veritiv

Westland Tag Agency

Wheeler Dealer Bicycle

Wilshire Gun Range.

Donations may also be made by mailing a check to:

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary

1001 N. Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Memo: Buck$ 4 Bikes