Businesses collecting donations to provide bikes for children at Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY – Thinking back to the summers of your childhood, you may remember spending a lot of time on your bicycle.
Now, a local organization is hoping to make sure that all children are able to have those kinds of memories.
The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma Women’s Auxiliary is kicking off its 14th annual Buck$ 4 Bikes fundraiser in July for Cleveland and Oklahoma counties in anticipation of Christmas.
The Buck$ 4 Bikes program raises funds to purchase bikes in support of The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma’s Angel Tree program.
“This annual fundraiser is more than just raising funds for bicycles,” said D’Anna Pulliam, Buck$ 4 Bikes committee chair. “It is about making a child’s Christmas wish come true. I am also extremely pleased that FedEx has confirmed free delivery once again this year of bicycles and our friends at Oklahoma Bicycle Society will be providing a new helmet for each bike purchased.”
Over 100 countertop red kettles have been distributed to area businesses in order to collect donations for the program.
“In 2018, 1,403 children wished for a bike and 1,403 received one thanks to the generosity of Central Oklahomans,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander. “It is so heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from the community whether it be donating funds or helping to assemble over 1,000 bikes at Christmas.”
Donations may be made by visiting one of the area businesses below by August 1st:
Donations may also be made by mailing a check to:
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary
1001 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Memo: Buck$ 4 Bikes