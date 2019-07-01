Community comes to the aid of those in need during ‘Fans 4 Oklahoma’ drive

OKLAHOMA CITY – After the In Your Corner team became concerned with a lack of fans last week, the community showed up in a big way.

By this time in the season, Fans 4 Oklahoma would have already handed out hundreds of fans to our neighbors who desperately need them.

However, we learned that very few fans have been delivered to folks who need them due to a delay with a large shipment from a supplier. That worry seemed to have been in vain.

Our In Your Corner team was beating the heat on Monday with their 9th annual fan drive at Rococo Restaurant and Wine Bar.

The cash donations and fans just kept rolling in. At last count, they collected over 220 fans in the span of three hours.

Our team got a big assist from the community. The Bricktown Rotary Club, Rogers Promotional Marketing, the Oklahoma Senior Journal, and so many other partners pitched in to make this event a success.

Chef Bruce Rinehart was back, dishing out his signature hugs and ‘cookie’ appetizers.

Here’s the best part of the day: the Salvation Army’s fan collection has grown in a major way, which means they won’t have to turn away any families.