Cooking with Kyle: Beer Bratwurst made easy

OKLAHOMA CITY- There is a great debate regarding beer poached bratwurst – Kyle says this is his preferred method. Added bonus – once off the grill, keep them warm in the hot beer/onion/fennel mixture.

Bratwurst – uncooked, 5 or 6 sausages

1 bottle beer – use something with some weight. Nothing too light or skunky.

1/2 large onion, sliced and then quartered.

2 t fennel seed

Preheat grill to medium heat. (Note that the brats are actually cooked in the beer – grilling is to add flavor and slightly caramelize the outside. Grilling is technically optional) In a 9” pot, place bratwurst.

Pour beer over; add onion and fennel seed.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to a hearty simmer.

Simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Place brats on grill – roughly 5 minutes per side or until golden and slightly crisp.

Serve immediately – You can use the onion from the simmering mixture, If holding for later use, return brats to beer mixture and keep warm until use.