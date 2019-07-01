Cooking with Kyle: Beer Bratwurst made easy

OKLAHOMA CITY- There is a great debate regarding beer poached bratwurst – Kyle says this is his preferred method. Added bonus – once off the grill, keep them warm in the hot beer/onion/fennel mixture.
Bratwurst – uncooked, 5 or 6 sausages
1 bottle beer – use something with some weight. Nothing too light or skunky.
1/2 large onion, sliced and then quartered.
2 t fennel seed
Preheat grill to medium heat. (Note that the brats are actually cooked in the beer – grilling is to add flavor and slightly caramelize the outside. Grilling is technically optional) In a 9” pot, place bratwurst.
Pour beer over; add onion and fennel seed.
Bring to a boil, then reduce to a hearty simmer.
Simmer for 15-20 minutes.
Place brats on grill – roughly 5 minutes per side or until golden and slightly crisp.
Serve immediately – You can use the onion from the simmering mixture, If holding for later use, return brats to beer mixture and keep warm until use.