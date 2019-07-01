Deer Creek football player in ICU following heat-related injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A Deer Creek football player is facing a new opponent; one that is threatening his life.

It all started last Friday when Sam Tignor suffered a heat-related injury during a workout camp.

The Deer Creek Public School District sent News 4 the following statement:

"Friday morning, June 29, 2019, Sam Tignor, a student participating in the Antler Summer Training Course, showed signs of distress towards the end of the workout. The staff acted quickly to assess his condition. Sam was immediately transported to the hospital by his father, a Deer Creek High School football coach, along with our Strength coach. Deer Creek has been in constant communication with the family. The Deer Creek community has rallied around the family with support and prayers for the student, his family and his caretakers. At this time the family has requested privacy which Deer Creek intends to honor. We ask that you continue lifting Sam and his family up in your thoughts and prayers."

He’s now in the hospital.

According to posts by Tignor's friends and family on social media, he is critical but is showing some improvements.

A local doctor says this type of thing can happen to anyone, especially with the high temperatures across the state.

"It's incredibly dangerous," said Dr. Melinda Cail.

Dr. Melinda Cail says they usually see a lot of heat-related illnesses like this at the beginning of the summer.

"Because we're not used to the heat," said Dr. Cail. "It can basically affect anything in your body and can obviously be very, very serious."

Tignor played football at Edmond Santa Fe last year, but he's now at Deer Creek.

Sam's family and friends are asking for thoughts and prayers as Sam fights for his life.

"Please pray his kidneys will function properly to remove toxins," said a post.

"His blood ph improved," said a post. "Dialysis is doing what they wanted it to do."

Dr. Cail believes these are all possible symptoms of a heat stroke.

"Kidneys, liver, some people can go into cardiac arrest," said Dr. Cail. "It can cause electrolyte imbalances, especially with sodium since salt is in sweat and that can cause seizures."

If you get overheated, she says listen to your body.

"People will get cramps early on," said Dr. Cail. "Sometimes they will even stop sweating or they will start to get chills."

And then, be proactive before it gets worse.

"Stop, get a drink," said Dr. Cail. "It's not worth your life. Don't wait until it's too late."

EMSA tells us they've had two heat-related calls on Monday alone and since the heat alert was issued last week, they've responded to 27 calls.