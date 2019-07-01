Deputy tackles suspect after dramatic chase across Pottawatomie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - A reckless run from authorities ended with a deputy tackling the alleged driver in a convenience store and putting him under arrest.

The tense situation began in McLoud when police spotted Tyler Doyal allegedly driving without headlights. Instead of pulling over, Doyal allegedly took off, leading several agencies across Pottawatomie County.

"The vehicle was stolen and he didn't want us to find out," said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth. "Plus in the meantime, he had stopped and stolen some cellphones."

The deputies and police briefly lost Doyal in traffic. Fortunately, Lt. Travis Sullivan with the sheriff's office was waiting up the road directly in Doyal's path. He went after Doyal who again was reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

A few miles later, Doyal finally crashed out near the Biscuit Hill truck stop and took off running into the store.

"Him running in the store creates a whole different scenario because you don't know if he's armed, you don`t know if he's hopped up on something or other," said Sheriff Booth. "You don't know if there`s going to be a hostage situation."

Lt. Sullivan ran in just behind him and wrestled him to the ground and into handcuffs.

"I didn't know what this guy was going to do so I had to get my hands on him pretty quick," Lt. Sullivan said.

Doyal was arrested with charges expected from the McLoud Police Department and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.