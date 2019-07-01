Former Sooner standout surprises mother with new house, car

NORMAN, Okla. – A former Sooner football star has now used some of his NFL earnings to surprise his mother.

In 2018, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown recorded 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. His season was stunted after he suffered a lower leg injury during the Big 12 Championship.

After OU’s loss in the Orange Bowl, Brown announced that he was declaring for the NFL Draft. He was ultimately selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th overall pick in the draft.

When Brown was interviewed, he became emotional and said he was ready to get to work.

According to NBC Sports, Brown recently signed a 4-year, $11 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, we’re getting a glimpse into what he is doing with that paycheck.

Brown posted a video to Twitter, surprising his mother with a house and a car.

“Everything I do is for you momma I love you. You wanted a house and a car and you got it, I got you Forever Ever!!!” he posted.

In the video, Brown is showing his mother around a house and asks if she likes it. When she says yes, he hands over the key. When she went outside, she was met with a brand new car.

Since I was 7yrs old this the moment I been waiting for, bigger than any moment I ever been apart of.. Everything I do is for you momma I love you 💜💜 You wanted a house and a car and you got it , I got you Forever Ever !!! pic.twitter.com/oUyQwXtCLh — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) June 29, 2019