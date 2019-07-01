Hafer Park prepares for closures related to Libertyfest Fireworks display

EDMOND, Okla. – If you’re planning on heading to a local park in Edmond later this week, organizers say you may need to make alternate plans.

On July 3 and July 4, organizers say Hafer Park in Edmond will experience some closures due to the setup of the Libertyfest Fireworks.

The first closure will impact both parking lots next to the baseball fields. The parking lots fall within the fireworks safety zone, and will be completely closed to vehicles and spectators.

The second closure will restrict all vehicles from the park on July 4. Organizers say it will last all day and ensures pedestrian and spectator safety before and after the show.