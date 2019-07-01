Home security site: Oklahoma ranked most dangerous state on Independence Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's one of the most fun weeks of the year, but also one of the most dangerous.

Officials in some cities are wanting to remind residents that fireworks are illegal inside their limits.

According to the home security website A Secure Life, Oklahoma is the most dangerous state in the country on Independence Day.

They cite traffic deaths as well as a wildfire risk.

Now, both firefighters and firework sales employees are working to make sure you stay safe.

Israel and Ashley Brumback are proud of their focus on safety at Streetside Fireworks, located near Coffee Creek and Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma County.

Fireworks are legal outside of city limits, and for the more novice users, Israel always gives safety instructions for the products. Israel says the biggest thing is making sure you read the labels.

"So if you put it in the wrong direction, you can see, this is also a great example of how powerful these are," he said. "If you throw these at your friend, he or she could be seriously injured."

Meanwhile, fireworks remain illegal inside most city limits - especially in Oklahoma City where the police and fire departments have formed a task force to form a safe haven for those who need it most.

"If you think about it, there are veterans or maybe other people who have PTSD or maybe there's people with medical conditions where the fireworks make that worse," said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

With fires and injuries a huge concern, they'll be enforcing fines for fireworks. Anything that has to be lit, ranging from sparklers to the massive ones that light up the sky, will be confiscated.

"We have a lot of neighborhoods that put on their own display if you will," Fulkerson said. "Those are so illegal and so dangerous and those are ones that we're really concerned with."

Just last year, more than $10,000 worth of citations were issued. In all, 500 pounds of fireworks were seized.

"Just take your family out to see that professional display and that's really the way to do it," said Fulkerson.

Some cities, like Guthrie, allow you to set off fireworks within parts of city limits with a purchased permit.

It's always best to call your city first and of course - call 911 to report illegal firework activity.

Here's a list of legal, professional fireworks displays in Oklahoma City:

July 3rd - OKC Philharmonic

July 4th, 5th & 6th (OKC Dodgers Stadium)

July 4th - Prodigal (1000 S. Lincoln)

July 4th & 6th - Frontier City

July 6th - OKC Energy (Taft Stadium)