Motorcyclist killed in Rogers County crash

INOLA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of one woman.

It happened Friday, at around 9:30 p.m., on US 412 eastbound near Inola, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, a motorcyclist and pickup pulling a 16-foot utility trailer were traveling eastbound on the highway when the motorcyclist ran into the back of the trailer.

46-year-old Sharla Davis, of Inola, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the pickup was treated for arm and leg injuries.

The report states the cause of the crash is still under investigation.