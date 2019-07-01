Officials: Inmate injured in fight at Oklahoma correctional center

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. – Officials say an inmate at an Oklahoma correctional center is recovering after being injured during a fight.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say multiple inmates at the William S. Key Correctional Center were involved in a fight.

Matt Elliott, with the Department of Corrections, confirmed to KFOR that staff members at the facility found an inmate who looked like he’d been the victim of an assault. The victim was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital and then transferred to a different correctional facility.

Authorities say they are still investigating what led to the fight, adding that some of the assailants could face additional charges.