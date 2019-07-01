× Organization helping children dealing with grief seeking art supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY – An organization that helps families dealing with grief is seeking donations for an art camp designed for children.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families is seeking donations of art supplies for its second annual Camp Courage, a free art-based therapy camp for children who have experienced a recent loss.

“Summer can often be a difficult time for a child who has recently lost a parent or someone close to them,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters Executive Director. “Camp Courage is a fun, healing way for them to still celebrate their loved one while making memories with other boys and girls who have experienced a similar loss.”

The free three-day camp allows children to express their feelings of loss and grief through artwork. While various artists have donated their time and talent to the cause, the organization says it is still seeking donations of art supplies.

Art supplies can be dropped off at the Calm Waters Center until July 16:

· 2 8×10 canvases

· 12 8×8 canvases

· 22 11×14 canvases

· 9 16×20 canvases

· 5 sets of watercolor paints

· 10 sets of watercolors paper

· 2 packages of oil pastels

· 1 can each of Black, gold and white spray paint

· 1 can of spray Clear Coat

· 3 packages of flat-head brushes

· 3 large black acrylic paints

· 8 color varieties of acrylic paints

· 1 bottle of Fluid Paint Mixer

· 10 8ox bottles of pre-mixed pouring paints, assorted colors

· 1 can of WD40

· 24 pairs of Nitrile gloves

· 3 packages of flower seeds

· 10 medium clay pots

· 1 bag of potting soil

· 24 Aluminum foil pans, size medium

· 4 rolls of painters tape

· 1 roll of skinny duct tape

· 100 Dixie cups

· 2 large packs of popsicle sticks

· 8 tye dye kits

· 40 yoga mats (to borrow for 3 days)