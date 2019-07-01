OU freshman quarterback ready to compete for starting job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The starting quarterback position at the University of Oklahoma is a highly coveted spot.

Over the past two seasons, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray ended up winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the team to the College Football Playoffs.

In January, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced that he was transferring to the University of Oklahoma. Hurts was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in 2016 and helped lead the Tide to two SEC titles.

However, he isn't the only one competing for the starting job.

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler owns just about every passing record in Arizona high school football and is an All-American.

"I gotta restart. I'm not a five-star guy, I'm not number one," Rattler said, adding that he knows he has to compete for the spot.