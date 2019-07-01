Police: Burglar broke out glass door to get inside Family Dollar store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a local Family Dollar store.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage from a break-in at the Family Dollar, located near N.W. 39th and Virginia.

Investigators say the alleged burglar smashed the glass door and then ran away from the scene. However, he returned several minutes later and went through the store.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.