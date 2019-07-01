Sheriff’s office: Scammers targeting Oklahomans’ Social Security numbers

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities with a local law enforcement agency are warning residents about a scam that is targeting personal information.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say they have received calls from people across Oklahoma and even other states regarding a scam.

“We’ve been receiving a bunch of phone calls both in state and out of state that folks are receiving phone calls from us asking to confirm social security numbers for outstanding warrants,” a post by the sheriff’s office read. “We will NEVER call and ask for your social security number. Also you can check online through our website to see if you even have an outstanding warrant.”

If you believe you may have a warrant, you can head to the county’s website and search through the warrants.